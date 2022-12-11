News

2023: We’ll prevent Tinubu from snatching power – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar has said the main opposition party will ensure that Bola Tinubu does not snatch power.

In a trending video, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Tinubu was seen urging some top party leaders in London to “fight” “grab” and “run [away] with” political power.

Atiku, who condemned the statement, also challenged the APC candidate to disclose the source of his wealth.

In a letter to his supporters over the weekend, the former Vice President urged Nigerians not to succumb to anti-democratic force.

He said: “Our collective will as a people standing firm for the right cause shall wall the anti-democratic intentions of the APC and their presidential candidate.

“The APC and their presidential candidate have already told us how ruthless they can be in order to ‘snatch’ power.

“That goes to show how low they can go to arm-twist the democratic expression of the people.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

