2023: We’ll review Code of Conduct

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to review the existing Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct “for Operation Safe Conduct; an operation conducted to provide security in support of the lead agency in election security architecture of the nation”.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this while declaring open, the COAS Second Quarter Conference 2022 at the Army Headquarters, Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the review became necessary in order to ensure an enabling and secure environment to promote peaceful electoral processes.

The statement reads: “General Yahaya noted that the NA will continue to enhance its Civil-Military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority in line with its constitutional mandate.

He charged personnel to remain apolitical while carrying out their constitutional role.”

