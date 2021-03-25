News Top Stories

2023: We’ll soon begin existing voting points conversion – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said it would soon begin the conversion of existing voting points to full fledge polling units across the country. The commission, however, said it had been able to eliminate multiple nomination of candidates by political parties through the use of technology. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, at an interaction with journalists, said the commission had consulted with election stakeholders and has gotten their endorsement for the proposal.

Okoye said INEC used over 57,000 voting points, tied to the mother voting units, during the 2019 general election due to inadequate of polling units. He said: “We have almost concluded with the consultations. The moment we are done with the consultation, in the next weeks or so, we will move to implementation.

“This implementation will take place at the level of the local governments and states level, because that is where this conversion will take place.” He added that the commission would start continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise, after the conversion, and expressed confidence “that young men and women who have attained the age of 18, will have an opportunity of having their names on the voter register. “They will also have new polling units that are closer to them so that some of them don’t have to travel 10 kilometres on election day and at a period where there is restriction of movement.”

