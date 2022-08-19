2023: We’ll stone you if you campaign in our area, Enugu community tells PDP

The people of Nkerefi, made up of four autonomous communities, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday threatened to stone the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members should the party visit the area to campaign as the 2023 general election draws closer. Although, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Mbah, hails from Owo, in Nkanu East Local Government Area, the four autonomous communities of Nkerefi, including; Imoha, Enuogu, Isienu, Amofu and Ohuani Amofu, however expressed their displeasure over what they called “volitional negligent and wickedness by the ruling PDP”.

In a statement issued by Nkerefi Patriotic Front (NPF), the union claimed that the government of Enugu state led by the PDP has neglected the town of Nkerefi since 1999. NPF’s Publicity Secretary, Chief Emmanuel Onuabuchi, noted that from the reign of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani (1999- 2007), who was the governor of Enugu state from Nkanu extraction, the land of Nkerefi had been going through agony due to the negligence and the unwillingness of government to provide basic amenities to the communities.

“We shall allow our youths to stone them (PDP) when next they come to campaign in our land because they have nothing new to offer. Of course, you can see it from their choice of candidates, they are all those we know before, the same people who have neglected our people over the years, what did they want to tell us this time again?

