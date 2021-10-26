News

2023: We’ll support those who support us, Nigerian women tell politicians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… decorate Yahaya Bello ‘Hero of Women Inclusion’

Nigerian women have sounded a note of warning to politicians in Nigeria, especially those considering governorship or presidential seats, that they will only support those who support them come 2023.

The women, top entrepreneurs, professionals across major sectors, media executives, and ace Nollywood actresses, among others, gathered in their numbers in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday to honour Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State with a distinguished ‘Hero of Women Inclusion Award’ at the grand finale of the Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria (NIWAFON) awareness campaign.

The women based their support on the fact that the Kogi Governor had surpassed the United Nations’ 35 per cent affirmative action and had appointed women in strategic positions in his government.

The President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Barr. Vera Ndanusa, who led the women entrepreneurs to the awareness programme, particularly noted that Nigerian women were behind the Governor for his unflinching belief in their ability to resolve knotty issues and right the wrongs in Nigeria.

“Thank God for Governor Yahaya Bello that has given positions of power to women and has surpassed the 35 per cent affirmative action. Women must rise up to support him, that is why we have made him our hero. The success story being recorded in Kogi State strengthens the saying that behind a successful man is a woman,” she said.

“Other governors should emulate him and aspire to receive this distinguished award,” the President added.

The 1st Vice-President of NIWAFON, Yeye Ifeyinwa Omowole, said women of substance in Nigeria were ready to sue the Kogi Governor if he refused to declare his intention to run for Presidency.

According to her, Kogi is working because women are manning strategic positions in the state.

She said, “Show me another state where a woman is the ADC of the Governor. This is not enough, the Secretary to the State Government is a woman: the Head of Service is a woman; all the Vice Chairmen of the Local Governments are women, among many other female appointees.

“We women who should know in Nigeria will mobilise support for that one leader that has taken us above the levels of yester years. We will support Governor Yahaya Bello all the way because he knows how to make a nation great.”

The President, National Association of Women Journalists, Ladi Bawa, urged Nigerian women to arise and speak with one voice.

“I am happy that we are recognising one man that has done a lot for women. We as women must rise up and be actively involved in politics, aspire to be governors. Others must know that if we must support them, they must be fair in terms of gender equity,” the NAWOJ President said.

“Today, Yahaya Bello is who we see and we will support him,” she added.

Ace actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji, also led other screen divas to demand for the rights of women in Nigeria and to eulogise the Kogi Governor for his feat in women inclusion and good governance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WASSCE fraud: Delta sanctions 41 teachers, promotes one, threatens 14 schools

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Delta State government yesterday said it has sanctioned 41 teachers for promoting examination malpractice during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.   The affected teachers were to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from supervision of any school examination for a period of three years. […]
News

Ebonyi deploys more security personnel in warring communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ebonyi State government has directed immediate deployment of more security personnel to quell renewed intra-communal crisis between Effium and Ezza- Effium indigenes of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. The crisis caused by a dispute arising from motor park, has led to deaths and displacement of several indigenes with property worth millions of […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s legacy in grave danger after 2023 –Tunde Bakare

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, expressed concern over the state of the nation, saying Nigeria is in a state of emergency. Bakare, who was the presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election,   said Nigeria needed an urgent surgical procedure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica