arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll support whoever has North’s interest –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Musa Pam Comments Off on 2023: We’ll support whoever has North’s interest –ACF

Apex Northern socio- cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared that the forum cannot decide for political parties where their presidential candidates should come from ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

The organisation said it would only evaluate the candidates presented by political parties and decide which one to support based on their programmes and intentions for the North.

 

And reacting to a statement credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, that the North should allow the South have their own chance after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said only political parties have the constitutional responsibility to present candidates for elections.

 

Yawe told Sunday Telegraph that the ACF is not a political party and so cannot present candidates, but added that it will support candidates that best represent the interest of the North.

 

He said: “Our position is that the ACF cannot decide for the political parties what part of the country – North or South – where their presidential candidates should come from. “It is only political parties that have the constitutional responsibility to present candidates for elections.

 

The ACF is not a political party so it has no role in the choice of presidential candidates. “When the political parties  choose their candidates, we shall then evaluate them and see who will represent the interest of the North best.”

 

Also weighing in on the matter, the Middle belt Patriotic Front, through its convene, Ibrahim Bunu, said that El-Rufai’s support for the South is borne out of nothing but his ambition to become the vice president. In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Bunu said El-Rufai was only stating the obvious that Buhari’s successor should come from the South, but added that his comment was self-serving.

 

He said: “But a lot of Nigerians will view El-Rufai’s statement with sinister motives because he is interested in becoming the Vice President, but that will be considered by the people of Nigeria to stand and decide, maybe he is saying it because he has an alliance with someone that he wants to be his Vice President and he has the right to contest, but Nigerians know who to support.

 

“El-Rufai’s statement is laudable and commendable, but there are factors that will be considered if a Southern candidate must emerge. The person must be a Christian so that there will be balance in the religious ground while the North produces the Vice President who is a Muslim.

 

So Nigeria must unite to share the power since the parties and the geopolitical zones have agreed that  power must rotate so that every part and all the ethnic groups within Nigeria will have a sense of belonging.”

 

However, Bunu noted that there are rumours and plots and manipulations by some selfish individuals who want power to remain in the North in order to polarize the country. However another leader in the Middle Belt, Hon. David Rachar, believes that those in the Presidency are testing the waters ahead of 2023. “Remember what a certain Mamman Daura said a few weeks ago on the Igbos and the Nigerian presidency?

 

Remember what Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya also said last week? “Juxtapose these two comments and you can extrapolate what is going on. But we’re surely getting wiser. The Fulani and Hausas want to keep power forever. “For them Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency was a mistake which would never be repeated.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom moves to resolve Ugondo/ Air Force communal controversy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At last the controversy between the Nigerian Air Force and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State over land would be amicably resolved. Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air […]
News

Protect Nigeria from oil price volatility, NEITI tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Regina Otokpa ABUJAThe Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called on the Federal Government to protect the country from the perennial oil price volatility by weaning the country off the unhealthy dependence on oil.   NEITI, in its latest policy brief, titled: ‘Insulating Nigeria from Perennial Oil Price Volatility,’ urged the Federal Government to […]
Top Stories

SERAP to court: Compel Buhari to publish govt loan details since 2015

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to publish the details of loans that have been obtained by his administration since May 29, 2015. In a statement on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also sought the details of […]

%d bloggers like this: