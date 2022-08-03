News

2023: We’ll support you to victory, Kinsmen assure Iworiso

Kinsmen of former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, have expressed their readiness to support him during the 2023 election. The Chairman, Opume Council of Chiefs, Chief Donald Ase Igwe; Opume Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Mr. George Obiene- Onu; Women Leader Madam Mercy Obi and the youths representative, Munalayefa Okoloba, took turns to recall the contributions of the former commissioner to the development of the area. They insisted that it was payback time and vowed to mobilise other communities in the federal constituency to support Iworiso- Markson. Igwe said: “Opume community is solidly behind you. Your benevolence and contributions to the development of our community especially when you were a commissioner will spur you to victory. “We can also remember that it was through you that the Opume Bridge was constructed. You gave scholarships to many sons and daughters of Opume. You brought regular free medical care, among others.”

 

