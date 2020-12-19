2023: We’ll surmount challenges bedevilling APC –Lawan

Amidst security crisis in the country, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would surmount all the challenges The Senate President gave the assurance at the 2020 Annual Conference of the APC Press Corps held yesterday, in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Contestation, a Veritable Process in Deepening Democratic Norms, Values and Culture: The APC Story’.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awuniyi, Lawan admitted there were challenges in the party, but said leaders were not distracted or overwhelmed by those challenges. He said: “The APC story is a story that is founded on fostering understanding amongst a divergent interest.

It is the story of creativity and ingenuity in the management of difference. The APC story is a pacy story of brilliance in the administration of a plural system. “It is a story that hallmarks how well democracy should flourish, for its adaptive capacity, and its potential as a lesson, and the possibilities it bears for the future.

“The APC story understands the workings of democracy, through its aggregation of variegated interests, and how it has managed the interests. “Though there are challenges, these challenges are not always insurmountable. They are like the storm in the tea cup. They will always blow away, given our continued resolve to remain the vehicle for the emancipation of Nigeria. We have come a long way and will not be distracted.

