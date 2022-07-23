2023: We’ll take advantage of crisis in APC to wrest power in Nasarawa, says PDP chair

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Francis Orogu, has said that the party is working seriously on taking advantage of the crisis in the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state to wrest power from the party in 2023 general elections. He stated this yesterday in Lafia when fielding questions from newsmen shortly after a meeting with various candidates of the party, including local government party chairmen and elders of the party.

He said that the party in the state has tied all the nuts and had perfected strategies to go into the 2023 general elections and come out victorious. The chairman said that the party has conducted one of the best and successful primary elections ahead of the 2023 general elections without recoding any single petition or protest. Orogu expressed confident that with current reforms in the electoral process and the outcome of the just concluded Osun governorship election, he has no doubt that his party would be victorious in 2023 general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...