2023: We’ll win overwhelmingly in Ebonyi – APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, yesterday said the party will win overwhelmingly in the state in 2023. He said the party enjoys more acceptability among the masses due to its myriad of developmental feats at both the state and federal levels of governance. Emegha stated this while receiving members of Grand Eminence Democratic Alliance (GEDA) who paid him a solidarity visit. “We will win the elections overwhelmingly be- cause the party has done exceptionally fantastic and the credibility of her candidates remain unchallenged no matter the prism of judgement. “Take for instance, our candidates for the national positions are crack administrators who have shown intelligence and empathy at different fora. In Ebonyi State, we have given the best among his equals (Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru) to the electorate and the deal is sealed. “Our governorship candidate, Right Honourable Francis, is not only naturally endowed with divine wisdom, he has through His Excellency’s mentorship fine-tuned his leadership ingenuity.”

