2023: We’ll wrest power from APC, says ADC National Chair

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The National Chairman, African Democratic Congress ( ADC), Mr Ralph Nwosu, yesterday said that his party has re-strategize to wrest power from the ruling APC in the 2023 election. Speaking in an interview in Kano, Nwosu said his party had been repositioned to bring the necessary changes in the security and economic sectors of the country and the general wellbeing of Nigerians. He said: “We have come in full force to wrest power from the ruling party (APC) and bring new life to Nigerians who are clamouring for justice and fair play in the country.”

According to him, his coming to Kano this time around was to receive some eminent Nigerians from the state who had dumped their party to join the ADC in the state. He said among the defectors was the former presidential candidate of the UNDP, who is representing about 28 political parties in the state, Alhaji Bashir Muhammad Abdulkadir, among others. Nwosu said: “The Third force most Nigerians are looking forward to is starting formally here in Kano and that is why we are here. “Progressive-minded opposition is coming this time around to take over power from the APC in 2023.

They are coming together to say enough is enough, because our people are suffering unnecessarily.” The ADC national chairman said the party was aligning with the people of Kano, especially the downtrodden and other categories of Nigerians across the country to wrest power from the mediocre and bring diversity management and inclusiveness in governance.

