2023: We’re an alternative to APC, PDP – S’West SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the South West geo-political zone has opened its doors to aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) andrivalPeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year’s general election. There have been disputes in the two major political parties over the choice of candidates for the forthcoming general election, with many aspirants kicking against the consensus arrangement muted by the leadership of both APC and PDP. However, speaking after their inauguration, the new South West chairmen of the SDPpromised totaketherole of the main opposition to the ruling APC and shove aside the PDP, which they said had been lacklustre in the duty of opposition in the country. The newly-inaugurated chairmen urged Nigerians to use the forthcoming election to correct the maladministration the APC-led government has brought on the country. They said Nigerians should not rely on other political parties but rather on SDP whose manifesto would bring hope and development to the country. The Ondo State Chairman, Mr. Stephen Adewale, urged those who were denied the ticket of the APC through imposition to seek refuge in the SDP which, he said, would deliver good governance to the electorate. While speaking to reporters on behalf of other chairmen, Adewale thanked everyone who made the occasion a successful one and promised that the chairmen will not disappoint members in discharging their duties for the upliftment of the party

