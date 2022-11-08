2023: We’re battling with 600 court cases, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it’s battling with over 600 legal cases ahead of the 2023 election. The Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this yesterday at a capacitybuilding workshop for over 300 judges scheduled to handle election disputes in Abuja.

According to him, most cases of INEC relate to the primaries. Yakubu said they are not supposed to be battling with pre-election matters but concentrate on the preparations for the election.

He said: “Only two weeks ago, one party served about 70 court processes on the Commission in one day seeking to compel us to accept the nomination or substitution of its candidates long after the deadline provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election had elapsed.

Some of the cases will go up to the Supreme Court. “The implication is that we are still dealing with issues of the nomination of candidates thereby eating into vital time for preparation of and procurement of sensitive materials for the election.

“It also means that the courts will be dealing with the same issues long after the general election.” He pledged that the body will continue to abide by court orders. However, Yakubu said there is a need for the judiciary to pay strict adherence to precedents.

He said: “Strict adherence to the principle of stare-decisis (precedent) is critical for us as an election management body.” He described as “worrisome” a situation where a court seeks to vary the judgment of the Supreme Court by ordering the Commission to issue a Certificate of Return in favour of a candidate whose emergence during the party’s primary election has been nullified by the apex court.

The chairman said: “A situation where a trial court tries to vary the decision of the Supreme Court puts the Commission in a very difficult situation. “The job of politicians is to be purely partisan, but our jobasINECandtheJudiciary requires absolute neutrality.”

According to him, the situation amounts to “wasting the precious time of the courts, which are already inundated by even the most improbable cases by litigation- happy individuals and parties”.

