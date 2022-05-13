2023: We’re behind you, Kebbi delegates assure Obi

Delegates for the forth coming PDP primaries have assured Mr. Peter Obi of their support to him. Speaking at the PDP Secretariat at Bernin Kebbi yesterday, during the visit of Obi to the state as part of his nationwide consultations, the Kebbi State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, said that he like many other delegates, had followed Mr. Peter Obi engagements as Governor and thereafter, and found him as one man that was so passionate about Nigeria. He said with his knowledge of the economy and understanding of the Nigerian situation, that he had no doubt about his suitability for the topmost post. Speaking earlier, Obi, who also visited Sokoto state the same day where he met Sokoto and Zamfara delegates lamented the situation in the country.

In his words, “Nigeria is now a failed state that cannot control her territory and economy. “Everyday, one wakes up to hear one bad news or another. In today’s Nigeria, travelling has become perilous. The other day, when people heard I travelled by road from Lokoja to Keffi, Nasarawa State, it was as if I luckily passed through hell. How long shall we continue along this trajectory?” Trying to analyse the problems of the country, Obi linked it to what he called “cumulative effects of bad leadership.”

He said what the nation was suffer-Tiing today was the effect of not taken care of the youth , insisting that no nation on earth would have the number of unemployed youths as Nigeria without experiencing the same problem. While calling for the support of Sokoto and Kebbi delegates, Obi said that he had the capacity to unite Nigeria, create employment for the youth and unleash the creative ingenuity of the country through right engagements and policies. Obi who noted the vast expanse of land in Sokoto and Kebbi, remarked that yet they could not feed themselves not to talk of feeding the nation.

