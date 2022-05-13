News

2023: We’re behind you, Kebbi delegates assure Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Delegates for the forth coming PDP primaries have assured Mr. Peter Obi of their support to him. Speaking at the PDP Secretariat at Bernin Kebbi yesterday, during the visit of Obi to the state as part of his nationwide consultations, the Kebbi State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, said that he like many other delegates, had followed Mr. Peter Obi engagements as Governor and thereafter, and found him as one man that was so passionate about Nigeria. He said with his knowledge of the economy and understanding of the Nigerian situation, that he had no doubt about his suitability for the topmost post. Speaking earlier, Obi, who also visited Sokoto state the same day where he met Sokoto and Zamfara delegates lamented the situation in the country.

In his words, “Nigeria is now a failed state that cannot control her territory and economy. “Everyday, one wakes up to hear one bad news or another. In today’s Nigeria, travelling has become perilous. The other day, when people heard I travelled by road from Lokoja to Keffi, Nasarawa State, it was as if I luckily passed through hell. How long shall we continue along this trajectory?” Trying to analyse the problems of the country, Obi linked it to what he called “cumulative effects of bad leadership.”

He said what the nation was suffer-Tiing today was the effect of not taken care of the youth , insisting that no nation on earth would have the number of unemployed youths as Nigeria without experiencing the same problem. While calling for the support of Sokoto and Kebbi delegates, Obi said that he had the capacity to unite Nigeria, create employment for the youth and unleash the creative ingenuity of the country through right engagements and policies. Obi who noted the vast expanse of land in Sokoto and Kebbi, remarked that yet they could not feed themselves not to talk of feeding the nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Road construction: Dangote Cement secures N22.3bn tax credit

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…firm to construct Lagos, Kwara & Kogi roads The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted tax credit in the sum of N22.321 billion to Dangote Cement Plc. The company has agreed to undertake the construction of major roads, namely Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja- Obajana-Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwara states. While […]
News

Traveling to become more difficult after pandemic – Jetblack Travel founder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Dr. Alexander Oladele, a Nigerian who runs a travel and tourism outfit in the United States of America known as Jetblack Travel, has postulated that air travel will become more difficult in the post Covid-19 pandemic era. He said already it has become difficult and that, the world should prepare for more challenges in […]
News

COVID-19: Buhari cancels Christmas homage

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has called off the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President did this in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica