2023: We’re interested in who becomes next president –Sultan

Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, said Nigerians are interested in who becomes their next president. Thisisjust asformerDirector of Kenyananti-corruption agency, Prof Patrick Lumumba, said Africa is suffering from leadership deficit. Sultan and Lumumba spoke at the 10th memorial anniversaryof formerSenate Leader, DrAbubakarOlusola Saraki, in Abuja yesterday. Sultan Abubakar who is also President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said Nigerians are looking for leaders who will steer the ship of the country to an excellent destination. He noted that politics is dominatingthenation’sspace, urging leaders to always uphold the truth, be honest, be transparent and be accountable, because almighty Allah will ask you,” adding: “Campaign honestly, campaign like a gentleman and convince people to vote for you; and when you do get the votes, discharge your responsibility to the best of your knowledge.” Prof Lumumbawhospoke on “LeadershipandFollowership in Africa,” said African leaders must eschew ethnic and religious sentiments to move the continent forward. According to him, the continent is not at ease “because it is suffering from a deficit of leadership.” Lumumba condemned the leadership challenges Nigeria is currently facing, statingthataslongasthecountry isnotateaseAfricawillnever be at ease. He contended that if Africa wants to be at ease, Nigeria must be at ease, adding, “she is the largest economy in Africa. She has a population of about 200 million people. “She is represented in everysector. If youwantthebest engineers, theyareNigerians. If you want the best doctors, they are Nigerians. If you want good lawyers, they are Nigerians; but, also, if you want yahoo boys, they are Nigerians. Nigeriansarepresent everywhere in the world.

