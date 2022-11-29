2023: We’re interested in who becomes next president –Sultan

Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, said Nigerians are interested in who becomes their next president. Thisisjust asformerDirector of Kenyananti-corruption agency, Prof Patrick Lumumba, said Africa is suffering from leadership deficit. Sultan and Lumumba spoke at the 10th memorial anniversaryof formerSenate Leader, DrAbubakarOlusola Saraki, in Abuja yesterday. Sultan Abubakar who is also President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said Nigerians are looking for leaders who will steer the ship of the country to an excellent destination. He noted that politics is dominatingthenation’sspace, urging leaders to always uphold the truth, be honest, be transparent and be accountable, because almighty Allah will ask you,” adding: “Campaign honestly, campaign like a gentleman and convince people to vote for you; and when you do get the votes, discharge your responsibility to the best of your knowledge.” Prof Lumumbawhospoke on “LeadershipandFollowership in Africa,” said African leaders must eschew ethnic and religious sentiments to move the continent forward. According to him, the continent is not at ease “because it is suffering from a deficit of leadership.” Lumumba condemned the leadership challenges Nigeria is currently facing, statingthataslongasthecountry isnotateaseAfricawillnever be at ease. He contended that if Africa wants to be at ease, Nigeria must be at ease, adding, “she is the largest economy in Africa. She has a population of about 200 million people. “She is represented in everysector. If youwantthebest engineers, theyareNigerians. If you want the best doctors, they are Nigerians. If you want good lawyers, they are Nigerians; but, also, if you want yahoo boys, they are Nigerians. Nigeriansarepresent everywhere in the world.
Related Articles
Tax dispute: Tribunal fixes Oct 20 ruling date as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures
The Lagos State zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) hearing the tax N1.8 trillion tax dispute between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and MultiChoice Nigeria has announced 20 October 20 as the date for the ruling on the matter. The announcement was made yesterday by Professor AB Ahmad, the tribunal chairman, at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Truck crushes two to death in Ogun
Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were on Friday evening crushed to death along Dangote – Ibeshe road in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the accident was caused by the driver of the truck who allegedly engaged in reckless driving. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASR Africa provides N5bn health, social devt grant to A’Ibom
The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has provided a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State government targeted at healthcare and social development as part of its annual $100 million Annual Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. This was announced during a presentation of the grant award letter by ASR Africa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)