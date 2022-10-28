2023: We’re leading revolution to promote good governance, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that he and his Osun State counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, have started a revolution of ideas that has been helping to promote collaboration, integration and good governance in the South-West geopolitical zone. He maintained that the two governors have been able to lead a revolution and collaboration that put the people of the two states first, relegated politics and partisanship to the background, while delivering dividends of good governance to the people.

Makinde, who stated this at Ido Osun, Osun State, yesterday, during the flagoff of the reconstruction and selective expansion of the 91 kilometres Osogbo (Dele Yes Sir Roundabout)- Iwo-Ibadan-Iwo Road Inter change, by the two governors, said his government chose to explore the opportunities of collaboration at the outset of the administration.

The project, which is to be completed in 18 months, was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the fruits of the state’s collaboration with sister-states included the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, the sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and now the reconstruction of the Ibadan- Iwo-Osogbo Road. He commended the Osun State governor, Oyetola, for acceding to Oyo State’s request to solely own LAUTECH, which according to him, helped him (Makinde) to fulfill one of his campaign promises to the people of Oyo State.

