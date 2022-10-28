News

2023: We’re leading revolution to promote good governance, says Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that he and his Osun State counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, have started a revolution of ideas that has been helping to promote collaboration, integration and good governance in the South-West geopolitical zone. He maintained that the two governors have been able to lead a revolution and collaboration that put the people of the two states first, relegated politics and partisanship to the background, while delivering dividends of good governance to the people.

Makinde, who stated this at Ido Osun, Osun State, yesterday, during the flagoff of the reconstruction and selective expansion of the 91 kilometres Osogbo (Dele Yes Sir Roundabout)- Iwo-Ibadan-Iwo Road Inter change, by the two governors, said his government chose to explore the opportunities of collaboration at the outset of the administration.

The project, which is to be completed in 18 months, was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the fruits of the state’s collaboration with sister-states included the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, the sole ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and now the reconstruction of the Ibadan- Iwo-Osogbo Road. He commended the Osun State governor, Oyetola, for acceding to Oyo State’s request to solely own LAUTECH, which according to him, helped him (Makinde) to fulfill one of his campaign promises to the people of Oyo State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC, parties disagree on review of election timeline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 18 registered political parties are at loggerheads on the review of the timeline for the conduct of party primaries. INEC has given the parties between April 4 and June 3, to conduct their primaries for the purpose of electing candidates for next year’s general elections, and insisted […]
News Top Stories

BUA, Axens of France sign deal for 200,000bpd refinery

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods, mining and infrastructure conglomerates, yesterday, signed an agreement with Axens of France for the supply of process technologies for its upcoming 10 million tonnes per annum mega-refinery and petrochemicals facility. The installation, which is to be sited in Akwa Ibom, is another higher capacity refinery to be sited […]
News

Our Ultra-Modern Events Arena is Ready For Commissioning – Kogi Govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kogi State Government has said a state-of-the-art events arena built by the government is 100% ready for commissioning. This was disclosed Monday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, saying the arena is more equipped than the Eagle Square in Abuja. His words: “I am happy to inform you that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica