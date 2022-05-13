News

2023: We’re monitoring parties’ spending –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is monitoring the spending of political parties in the forthcoming general election. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with media executives, also said the commission is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to address vote buying during elections. There has been concerns on the amount of money charged by some political parties on its members before they could obtain their nomination form, as well as intraparty campaigns to woo delegates.

Yakubu, however, assured that INEC is monitoring the situation in accordance with the guidelines and the Electoral Act. He also disclosed that the commission was looking for alternative venues for safe keep of election sensitive materials. This followed concerns expressed on the involvement of top ranking management staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria in politics. Yakubu said: “We are aware of the situation and we are watching. We still have nine months. But whatever is the case be rest assured that we will not jeopardise the process of the election by creating a perception that would affect the credibility of our elections.” Yakubu further disclosed that all the 18 political parties have complied with the requirements for the submission of hard and soft photocopies of their membership register to INEC.

The commission had mandated the parties to submit the register within 30 days to their primaries. Director of Information and Communications Technology, Mr Chidi Nwafor, stated that the commission has recorded a total of 1,126,359 multiples registrant’s in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, which represents 44.6 per cent of the total registrants. Nwfor disclosed that Bayelsa State has the highest with 67.1 per cent while the lowest was in Lagos State with 28.4 per cent. He added that. 7.3 million registrants were yet to complete their registration, representing 45.5 per cent.

 

Our Reporters

