2023: We’re not planning merger with any party in Ogun – ADC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman Ralph Nwosu denied reports that the party is planning a merger with another party in Ogun State ahead of the 2023 election.

This followed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta sacking the candidates of the party in the state. Nwosu spoke at a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta yesterday.

The Labour Party (LP) had sued ADC, its governorship candidate Biyi Otegbeye and other candidates for not complying with the Electoral Act during their primaries.

Consequently, Justice Akintayo Aluko nullified the primaries. Justice Aluko held that the primary that produced Otegbeye and the 26 House of Assembly candidates were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the judgment, there had been reports that ADC was planning to merge with another party in order to stop Governor Dapo Abiodun’s re-election. But Nwosu insisted that they are not considering a merger with any party, saying Ogun ADC would contest the election.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

