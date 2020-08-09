2023: We’re not tribal like Ohanaeze –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has declared that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo can join forces with IPOB and MASSOB if they so wish because they are an ethnic organization.

Speaking on the backdrop of the statement credited to the leader of the pan Igbo socio cultural group, John Nwodo, that the organization will join forces with IPOB, ACF said this is because Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an ethnic group which is “run on the whims and emotions of an ethnic group”.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on the 2023 Presidency and the issue of rotation, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said ACF would not join issues with the any organization or Ohanaeze Ndigbo or stop them.

Yawe said, “Unlike Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we are not a tribal organisation run on the whims and emotions of an ethnic group.

“We will not engage in that kind of argument with them. If they want to join IPOB or MASSOB for whatever reason, the ACF cannot stop them.”

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the statement credited to president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, that if Ndigbo loses the presidency of Nigeria in 2023, they will join the Biafra struggle as merely prolonging the inevitable.

This is also as the separatist group has said that though the call by Chief Nwodo, for youths to rise in demand and protection of their rights is timely and commendable, Igbo youths would no longer rise in defence of Igbo politicians when their political adventures go wrong, but will relentlessly and firmly defend their God-given rights as a people.

In a statement, the MASSOB national leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, urged the Igbo political, traditional, and religious and opinion leaders not to wait until they have been rigged out of the presidential race before deploying their intellectual energy to the struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration, which he said is the deepest yearning of Ndigbo everywhere.

“Waiting for 2023 general elections is too far and an unnecessary accumulation of wasted years. I therefore enjoin the Igbo governors, national and state assembly members to rise up in eloquent defence of Ndigbo”, Comrade Madu said. He added: “We shall remain focus on Biafra actualization.

Gaining or losing Igbo presidency will change nothing and would never deter us from the Biafra self determination struggle, as Biafra is more important, desirable and acceptable to Ndigbo than the presidency of Nigeria.”

