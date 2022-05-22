2023: We’re only five Presidential Contenders in APC, others are pretenders – Fayemi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described some of his fellow contestants as pretenders adding that “we are only five Presidential Aspirants in the APC.”

While addressing Niger State APC delegates at the Government House, Minna, Niger State, Fayemi on Sunday said he can remake Nigeria without unmaking the country, adding that “Nigeria would be restored to its place as the giant of Africa”.

According to him: “The campaign of aspirants has separated the pretenders from the contenders. This is a season of visits and states keep receiving us.

“The list of Presidential Aspirants says there are 23 but only five of us are going around the country. With this, you can separate the pretenders from the contenders.”

Fayemi said that when he becomes the President, he would work towards addressing the insecurity challenges bedevilling the country adding that the triggers of insecurity will be addressed while more attention would be paid to intelligence and technology.

In his response, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said that the Presidential Aspirant had sold himself very well adding that if he was given the option and privilege to appoint a President, he would appoint Fayemi as Nigeria’s President.

