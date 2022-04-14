News

2023: We’re out to rescue Nigeria – PDP presidential aspirants

Presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday up their campaign for the party’s sole ticket with pledge to rescue Nigeria from the doldrums. The aspirants, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Emmanuel Udom, said they were well equipped, by their antecedents, to reinvent the country after nearly seven years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) maladministration. Saraki, who met members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), said the nation does not have the luxury to not elect right who will lead her in 2023.

He said: “That luxury we have lost it because of the danger that we find ourselves today. This is not the time for us to take chances on who should lead us. “This is not the time for us to be sentimental on who should lead us. You’re experienced enough, you’re exposed enough, you’re knowledgeable enough to know the kind of president, the kind of flag bearer we needed this party.”

 

