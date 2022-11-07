2023: We’re ready for drug test – Keyamo

The Chief spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs, Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will comply with all the laws concerning the election, including drug test.

Keyamo said this yesterday, in reaction to the statement credited to Senator Dino Melaye that all presidential candidates should be subjected to drug tests. Melaye had called on the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, to subject the Presidential candidates to drug tests.

Melaye said it is a constitutional requirement for anyone in the office of the president of Nigeria to be mentally and physically fit.

According to him, since drug abuse has become a serious malaise in the country, it is also necessary to ensure that whoever aspires to the highest office in the land must be free of the habit, knowing that he will be the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was physically and mentally fit, that of the APC was not. He said: “To be the President of the Republic of Nigeria, the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria (as amended), it says that you must be physically and mentally fit.

“Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit. “I challenge him to a medical examination between him and Atiku. “Because this is a constitutional requirement to be president and he should fulfil it. “We challenge them; both of them should go for a medical examination because the constitution says that you must be physically and mentally fit to be president.”

However, reacting to Melaye, Keyamo said: “Our candidate is willing to comply with all requirements of the law towards establishing his constitutional qualification for the job. If what they want is within the requirement of the law, then APC and its candidates will comply.”

Also in a statement, the Director Special Media Projects and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said: “Compared to Atiku Abubakar, the Jagaban is as fit as a fiddle. “Even Peter Obi has far more to offer than him.

“Atiku and his camp know that Jagaban will win this election hands down and as each day passes it is getting clearer. “We want a campaign that centres on issues but Atiku and his friends do not even know the meaning of the word.

“For us the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

