News Top Stories

2023: We’re ready for drug test – Keyamo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chief spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs, Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will comply with all the laws concerning the election, including drug test.

Keyamo said this yesterday, in reaction to the statement credited to Senator Dino Melaye that all presidential candidates should be subjected to drug tests. Melaye had called on the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, to subject the Presidential candidates to drug tests.

Melaye said it is a constitutional requirement for anyone in the office of the president of Nigeria to be  mentally and physically fit.

According to him, since drug abuse has become a serious malaise in the country, it is also necessary to ensure that whoever aspires to the highest office in the land must be free of the habit, knowing that he will be the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was physically and mentally fit, that of the APC was not. He said: “To be the President of the Republic of Nigeria, the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria (as amended), it says that you must be physically and mentally fit.

“Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit. “I challenge him to a medical examination between him and Atiku. “Because this is a constitutional requirement to be president and he should fulfil it. “We challenge them; both of them should go for a medical examination because the constitution says that you must be physically and mentally fit to be president.”

 

However, reacting to Melaye, Keyamo said: “Our candidate is willing to comply with all requirements of the law towards establishing his constitutional qualification for the job. If what they want is within the requirement of the law, then APC and its candidates will comply.”

Also in a statement, the Director Special Media Projects and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said: “Compared to Atiku Abubakar, the Jagaban is as fit as a fiddle. “Even Peter Obi has far more to offer than him.

“Atiku and his camp know that Jagaban will win this election hands down and as each day passes it is getting clearer. “We want a campaign that centres on issues but Atiku and his friends do not even know the meaning of the word.

“For us the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kill community volunteer guard chief, 3 others in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Unknown gunmen yesterday, stormed a wake-keep in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly killed the popular commander of the community volunteer guard in the area identified as Mr. Atum and three other mourners including a five-year old boy. The gunmen who were said to be armed to the teeth, also left many […]
News

NYSC Board member, Oyewumi, rejoices with Ladoja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja on his elevation to the position of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Extolling the virtues of the former Governor, the entrepreneur described Ladoja as […]
News

Presidency: Tinubu won’t be available for governance, PDP tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disputed the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that he would give 100 per cent of his time to governance, if elected president. Spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu has proven to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica