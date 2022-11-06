News

2023: We’re ready for free, fair elections –COAS Yahaya

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa MAIDUGURI

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, has assured Nigerians that the Army will create the enabling environment for free and fair elections, come 2923 general elections. Yahaya gave the assurance at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, during a routine visit to the theater Operation Hadin Kai.

He said, ”

the Army will create the enabling environment for free and fair elections to ensure sustainable democracy”.

“The Army will remain impartial. We have had elections previously and as the 2023 general election draws nearer, I assure you that the Army will not deviate from its constitutional role.”

” I am here as part of my routine visit to the theatres of operations across the nation to assess the successes and also know the challenges. I want on behalf of the Commander in Chief, President Muhammdu Buhari to commend you for the successes you have achieved across all the theatres and also urge you not to relent”.

” The ember months are always characterized with increasing security challenges and as build up to the 2023 general elections, I urge you to be vigilant and alert at all times in order to nip in the bud, any security breach that may erupt.”

While commending Journalists for their positive reportage, General Yahaya said: ” Nigerian Army is for Nigerians and as a patriotic Nigerians, you should always be with the Army, as when shooting, a terrorists does not differentiate between military personnel or journalists, or any civilians “.

He also used the opportunity to call on all Nigerians to always give information to the military and other security agencies, so that they can respond on time to avoid any loss of innocent lives.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

