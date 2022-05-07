2023: We’re united, resolved to produce next president, says Akande

Pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande on Friday said that the south west is united and resolved to produce the next president in 2023 general polls Akande, who made this known at the end of the “APC Presidential aspirants, stakeholders meeting” of the South West, held at Lagos House, Marina, explained that, ” The stakeholders had a fruitful, mutual deliberation. We are united as we will ensure that presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to South .We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum. Thank you no questions. ”

The meeting which was held behind closed doors, lasted for over two hours. The APC aspirants present at the meeting include, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi , Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Other stakeholders in attendance include, the Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Gboyega Oyetola Dapo Abiodun , Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Also present at the meeting were the, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

