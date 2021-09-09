News Politics

2023: We’re working to unify force – PDP govs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say they are working together for the party to present a unified force in the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this on Wednesday night while briefing newsmen after the forum meeting held in Abuja.

Tambuwal said that the closed-door meeting on the party’s forthcoming national convention which started around 3 p.m., was very fruitful.

“We have been meeting since 3 p.m., meeting for about 7hours. Very fruitful deliberation.

“You must have seen that we received leaders of our party in various other states where we don’t have governors.

“We had a robust discussion with them on how to move the party forward, bringing all the leaders together, not only working towards a best national convention but even beyond that.

“So that we can continue to sustain the goodwill that PDP is enjoying in Nigeria.

“And send the right signal to Nigerians that we are truly prepared and working together as a family to ensure that, by the grace of God, come 2023, we present a very united force that will rescue Nigeria from the misgovernance of APC.”

Tambuwal stated that the governors discussed about the party’s elective national convention scheduled for Oct. 30 in Abuja.

“You will hear from National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow (Thursday) what the position is going to be.”

The party’s NEC is scheduled to meet on Thursday to ratify the issues of zoning the party’s national elective positions ahead of the Oct. 30 national convention.

The forum Chairman said that the governors and the party leaders also discussed the PDP preparations for Anambra governorship election.

He said that the governors were united in working for the victory of the party’s candidate in Anambra governorship election, Mr Vincent Ozigbo.

“We also had in our meeting, our candidate in Anambra governorship election, where we received a briefing from him on how prepared our party is in Anambra, and to confirm to you and Nigerians that all of us are united in supporting our party in Anambra.

“By the grace of God we shall work assiduously towards winning Anambra election,” he said.

The meeting was attended by PDP governors of Bauchi, Rivers, Adamawa, Benue, Oyo, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Taraba and Bayelsa states.

Former governors who attended the meeting included Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna, Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Ibrahim Shema of Katsina, Idris Ibrahim of Kogi, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Kebbi, Liyel Imoke of Cross River.

Others were Emeka Ihedioha of Imo and Babangida Aliyu of Niger.

Other stakeholders present were, Tanimu Turaki, Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Sen. David Mark.

*Courtesy: NAN

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country are surmountable and stepping stones to her great future.   Osinbajo stated this Sunday in Owerri at a special inter denominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.   The Vice President, who […]
News

Witness to court: Shehu Sani asked me to give N1m each to 4 Judges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A Prosecution Witness, Sani Dauda, in the ongoing trial of a former Senator, Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court sitting Abuja over an alleged bribery, yesterday, said the defendant asked him to give N1 million each to four judges to ”help” his case.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Sani on […]
News

Beirut explosion: Protests erupt as Lebanon’s leaders blamed for deadly blast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Protests have erupted in Beirut as residents blame Lebanon’s leaders for the deadly explosion that killed at least 145 people. Dozens of protesters threw stones at security forces and set tyres on fire near the country’s parliament in central Beirut on Thursday evening. They were eventually pushed back after security forces, including army soldiers, fired a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica