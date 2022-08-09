Politics

2023: We’re yet to recognise Lawan, Akpabio as candidate – INEC

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again denied recognising President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, as candidate in next year’s general election.

Lawn and Akpabio, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, are making moves to pick the Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial tickets but had met a brick wall from candidates who contested and won the ticket.

An online publication had accused the commission of doctoring and backdating the certified true copy (CTC) of Form 9C in a bid to replace the rightful winners with Lawan and Akpabio.

But the commission said this was farther from the truth.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, in a statement, said INEC “has not recognised any of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate.”

Okoye stated that the decision of the commission not to publish the nomination forms of the two personalities triggered legal action which is still ongoing.

“It therefore defies logic and common sense to go around and submit doctored documents purportedly recognising the duo as candidates when the matter is clearly sub-judice,” he stated

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Ebonyi PDP zones governorship position to Abakaliki bloc

Posted on

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, has, ahead of the 2023 general election, said it has zoned its governorship ticket to the Abakaliki bloc. Abakaliki bloc comprises two senatorial zones, Ebonyi North and Central. The state Chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital. […]
Politics

Umahi: My priority is service to Ebonyi people

Posted on

Ebonyi State Govenor, Chief Dave Umahi, in this interview, speaks on projects embarked upon by his administration to connect the state with neighbouring states of Abia, Enugu, Cross River and beyond, UCHENNA INYA reports As the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum, how functional is the preview mechanism you introduced at the inception of your administration? […]
Politics Top Stories

Violence, intimidation stopped people from voting in 2019 –Jimi Agbaje

Posted on

Mr. Jimi Agbaje contested as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State in 2015 and 2019 and lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on both occasions. However, the suave politician said he is not tempted to dump his party for the ruling party as some of his colleagues […]

