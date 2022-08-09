2023: We’re yet to recognise Lawan, Akpabio as candidate – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again denied recognising President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, as candidate in next year’s general election.

Lawn and Akpabio, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, are making moves to pick the Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial tickets but had met a brick wall from candidates who contested and won the ticket.

An online publication had accused the commission of doctoring and backdating the certified true copy (CTC) of Form 9C in a bid to replace the rightful winners with Lawan and Akpabio.

But the commission said this was farther from the truth.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, in a statement, said INEC “has not recognised any of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate.”

Okoye stated that the decision of the commission not to publish the nomination forms of the two personalities triggered legal action which is still ongoing.

“It therefore defies logic and common sense to go around and submit doctored documents purportedly recognising the duo as candidates when the matter is clearly sub-judice,” he stated

