2023: We’re yet to recognise Lawan, Akpabio as candidates –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again refuted recognising President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, as candidates in next year’s general election.

Lawan and Akpabio, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, are making moves to pick the Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial tickets but had met a brick wall from candidates who contested and won the ticket.

An online publication had accused the commission of doctoring and backdating  the certified true copy (CTC) of Form 9C in a bid to replace the rightful winners with Lawan and Akpabio. But the Commission said this was farther from the truth. Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said “INEC has not recognised any of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate.”

Okoye stated that the decision of the commission not to publish the nomination forms of the two personalities triggered legal action which is still ongoing. “It therefore defies  logic and common sense to go around and submit doctored documents purportedly recognising the duo as candidates when the matter is clearly subjudice,” he stated.

 

According to him, as part of the ongoing case in court, a law firm requested the INEC for a CTC of the Form EC9 submitted by the APC as its candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district, which, he said, the Commission obliged. “The form was certified on 15th July 2022.

 

If minimum care had been exercised by the promoters of the story, they would have seen the two stamps of the Commission bearing different dates on the form.

“It is this form that is now misconstrued as INEC’ s endorsement,” the National Commissioner explained. He called: “For responsible reportage as against the unwarranted attack on the commission and its officials over a matter that can be easily fact checked.”

 

