News

2023: We’ve 85% PU agents’ registration nationwide – LP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

The Labour Party (LP) has said contrary to social media reports, it has uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, people who will serve as its agents in 85 per cent of polling units for next month’s general election.

This just as the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure has taken Arise Television to court for alleged defamation of character. He is seeking N100 million damages and compensation from the television company.

There have been social media reports that LP was unable to register agents in most part of the country, as demanded by INEC, especially in the North.

But Senior Special Assistant on Media to the National Chairman, Ndi Kato, described such reports as fake, adding that the party has achieved 85 per cent of the electoral process at the polling unit level.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why Buhari excludes S’East from Supreme Court Justices’ appointment – Bamidele

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court Justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law. Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the […]
News

Mass Literacy: LASG embarks on streets campaigns to woo drop-outs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos Government has embarked on public enlightenment campaigns to educate school drop outs, especially young girls, who needed to return to school to complete their education. Speaking during a day sensitisation and public enlightenment programme in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo -Olu on education, Tokunbo Wahab, said there was need […]
News Top Stories

Military presence: Police’ve failed in internal security duties –General

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…they’re overwhelmed – Ex-DSS chief …police keep mum     The pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Kaduna, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), has defended  increased military presence across the country, claiming the police have failed to live up to their responsibilities.   This is as a retired Assistant Director (Intelligence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica