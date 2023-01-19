2023: We’ve 85% PU agents’ registration nationwide – LP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has said contrary to social media reports, it has uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, people who will serve as its agents in 85 per cent of polling units for next month’s general election.

This just as the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure has taken Arise Television to court for alleged defamation of character. He is seeking N100 million damages and compensation from the television company.

There have been social media reports that LP was unable to register agents in most part of the country, as demanded by INEC, especially in the North.

But Senior Special Assistant on Media to the National Chairman, Ndi Kato, described such reports as fake, adding that the party has achieved 85 per cent of the electoral process at the polling unit level.

