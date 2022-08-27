2023: We’ve faith in Diden–Group

A political pressure group, ESPOUSAL 2023, has given reasons Michael Diden should be given opportunity to represent Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections. In a statement signed by the group chairman, Kessington Fregene and made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri, the group maintained that Diden is capable of transforming the senatorial district to an enviable position. According to him, the district has been neglected for many years without any visible development, stressing that there should be a change in the next political dispensation. “Everybody knows that Diden is a bridge builder,’’ he said, adding that the feats he demonstrated, when he was chairman of Warri North Local Government Area and recently Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), are visible.”

