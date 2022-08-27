News

2023: We’ve faith in Diden–Group

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

A political pressure group, ESPOUSAL 2023, has given reasons Michael Diden should be given opportunity to represent Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections. In a statement signed by the group chairman, Kessington Fregene and made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri, the group maintained that Diden is capable of transforming the senatorial district to an enviable position. According to him, the district has been neglected for many years without any visible development, stressing that there should be a change in the next political dispensation. “Everybody knows that Diden is a bridge builder,’’ he said, adding that the feats he demonstrated, when he was chairman of Warri North Local Government Area and recently Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), are visible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun Decides: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico applauds process

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola and Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo As Osun decides on who governs the state, Amb. Adejare Bello has appluded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for putting strategies that have helped in the violence free process. He said he was impressed with the large turned out voters particularly unit 4 […]
News

Abuja pyramid: Nigerians decry cost of local rice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

… 2mmts foreign rice smuggled into Nigeria in 2021   As President Muhammadu Buhari, his aides, some state governors were in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday celebrating what they described as the success of the Nigerian ‘rice revolution’ by unveiling the ‘world’s tallest rice pyramid’ achieved by Nigerians rice farmers; ordinary Nigerians have said […]
News

Rivers faults Concerned Lawyers over Chief Judge’s appointment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State government through its Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), has faulted Concerned Lawyers over its stance that the National Judicial Council (NJC) or the governor of a state is obligated to recommend or appoint the most senior judge of the High Court as substantive Chief Judge of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica