2023: We’ve identified challenges of BVAS –INEC

TheIndependentNational Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has identified the challenges associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during voter accreditation. BVASis a new technology introduced by the commission to improve transparency and credibility of the electoral process. But some challenges were encountered when it was deployed in the Abuja Area Council elections last month. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for National Electoral Commissioners in Lagos, said the system functioned optimally in the recent byelectionsinsixconstituencies in four states of the federation across four geo-political zones. He stated that the Commission: “Received no complaints from voters and no reports of glitches from observersin these bye-elections. “We will continue to perfect the system in the forthcoming by-elections and the end of tenure governorship elections in Ekiti State on 18th June 2022 and Osun State on 16th July 2022.” He added that the Commission has introduced a number of new innovations which it needed to perfect before the general election. Yakubu disclosed that INEC is working towards achieving a more balanced distribution of voters to the polling units, following the successful expansion of voter access to polling units. According to him, the Commission will continue to engage with election stakeholders “to ensure a more participatory approach so that the exercise is seamless and voters will have a more pleasant experience at polling units on Election Day.” The INEC Chairman expressed satisfaction with the response of Nigerians to the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, stating that the commission has recently devolved the physical registration beyond its state and local government offices nationwide.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...