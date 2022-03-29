2023: We’ve identified challenges of BVAS –INEC

TheIndependentNational Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has identified the challenges associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during voter accreditation. BVASis a new technology introduced by the commission to improve transparency and credibility of the electoral process. But some challenges were encountered when it was deployed in the Abuja Area Council elections last month. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for National Electoral Commissioners in Lagos, said the system functioned optimally in the recent byelectionsinsixconstituencies in four states of the federation across four geo-political zones. He stated that the Commission: “Received no complaints from voters and no reports of glitches from observersin these bye-elections. “We will continue to perfect the system in the forthcoming by-elections and the end of tenure governorship elections in Ekiti State on 18th June 2022 and Osun State on 16th July 2022.” He added that the Commission has introduced a number of new innovations which it needed to perfect before the general election. Yakubu disclosed that INEC is working towards achieving a more balanced distribution of voters to the polling units, following the successful expansion of voter access to polling units. According to him, the Commission will continue to engage with election stakeholders “to ensure a more participatory approach so that the exercise is seamless and voters will have a more pleasant experience at polling units on Election Day.” The INEC Chairman expressed satisfaction with the response of Nigerians to the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, stating that the commission has recently devolved the physical registration beyond its state and local government offices nationwide.
Related Articles
Clark to OBJ: Your interventions on Nigeria hypocritical, biased against N’Delta
Warns groups to beware of partnering with OBJ Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, chastised former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent interventions on national issues, describing them as hypocritical and biased against the Niger Delta region. Obasanjo had, at a recent summit organised by Global Peace Foundation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti APC summons Ojudu, 11 others over alleged anti-party activities
Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of anti-party activities and insubordination brought against Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others have summoned the senator. Also summoned was an in-law to APC National Leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
S’East govs, leaders: Ndigbo under threat in Nigeria
South East Governors, Ministers, National Assembly members, as well as leaders of political, religious and traditional institutions yesterday in Enugu raised the alarm over threats against Igbo indigenes living in some parts of the country and called on leaders of those zones to protect them Rising from a security meeting that lasted for more than […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)