2023: We’ve lost 3m votes to opposition, says N’East APC youth

…threatens to withdraw support for Shettima

Ahead of next month’s presidential election, the North East Youths have said the zone had lost up three million votes to other political parties through defection of party members to those parties. Also, they stated that they were withdrawing their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to them, the APC Vice Presidential Candidate has not shown leadership in the zone, the reason members of the APC are defecting to other political parties. While stating the loss at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman, APC North East Youth Stakeholders Forum, Shaibu Baffa Tilde said, “of the 8 million youth votes we have already mobilized for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate for the Presidential Polls, Sen. Kashim Shettime has already plundered over 3 million through his actions with the wave of defections from our party. This is simply unacceptable!

 

