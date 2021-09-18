2023: We’ve no automatic ticket for Jonathan, others –AkpanUdoedehe

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has no automatic ticket for any aspirants. The party stated this on the heels of the rumor that the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was about joining the party for its presidential ticket. The rumor that former President Jonathan was to join the APC and fly its presidential ticket has rented the air in the last six months.

President Jonathan has not been able to refute the allegation that he was joining the ruling party for its presidential ticket. However, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said there is no automatic ticket for anybody even though the party had agreed to give waiver.

AkpanUdoedehe in the statement said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution of December 8, 2020 approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future to contest for positions in the APC and as party flag bearers in general elections. “By the NEC resolution, new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the APC.

“For the records, in my recent television interview reaction to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the APC, my statement was that NEC resolution was a blanket waiver to all new APC entrants, including the interviewee.

“The waiver is definitely not specific to anyone as being misconstrued and misrepresented in some sections. Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution. “Excerpts of APC NEC 8th December, 2020 resolution: “…new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party. So, they will be able to contest for positions in the party. They will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for a number of years or period of time.”

