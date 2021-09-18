News Top Stories

2023: We’ve no automatic ticket for Jonathan, others –AkpanUdoedehe

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has no automatic ticket for any aspirants. The party stated this on the heels of the rumor that the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was about joining the party for its presidential ticket. The rumor that former President Jonathan was to join the APC and fly its presidential ticket has rented the air in the last six months.

President Jonathan has not been able to refute the allegation that he was joining the ruling party for its presidential ticket. However, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said there is no automatic ticket for anybody even though the party had agreed to give waiver.

AkpanUdoedehe in the statement said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution of December 8, 2020 approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future to contest for positions in the APC and as party flag bearers in general elections. “By the NEC resolution, new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the APC.

“For the records, in my recent television interview reaction to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the APC, my statement was that NEC resolution was a blanket waiver to all new APC entrants, including the interviewee.

“The waiver is definitely not specific to anyone as being misconstrued and misrepresented in some sections. Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution. “Excerpts of APC NEC 8th December, 2020 resolution: “…new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party. So, they will be able to contest for positions in the party. They will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for a number of years or period of time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Elders to Buhari: Act on Nigerians’ wishes,  NASS’ resolutions

Posted on Author Reporter

…protection of citizens’ lives, property must be prioritised Some patriotic elders under the auspices of Conference of Concerned Nigeria Elders have, for the umpteenth time, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his decision to keep the Service Chiefs despite perceived worsening state of insecurity in the country. In their estimation, the Service Chiefs, like […]
News

Igbo Youths Christian Forum sues for peace

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Igbo Youth Christian Forum yesterday in Aba, Abia State, called for a peace conference to be organised in the country without further delay. According to the group, such a peace conference would go a long way in affording every Nigerian the opportunity to air each other’s views and see where the country has deviated […]
News Top Stories

Probe alleged missing $1bn arms fund, PDP tells NASS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to begin probe of the alleged missing $1 billion meant for purchase of arms for fight against insurgency under the former Service Chiefs.   PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan noted the revelation of the National Security Adviser (NSA), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica