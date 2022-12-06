2023: We’ve no hands in attacks on INEC – IPOB

Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday dissociated itself from the recent attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Oru West and Orlu Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Spokesman Emma Powerful alleged that there is a conspiracy among the security agencies and some political collaborators to disrupt the election in some parts of the country.

Powerful said: “Those attacking INEC facilities are working together to blackmail IPOB. “That is why the same security agencies have never arrested any of the so-called attackers.”

