2023: We’ve no preferred party –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only valid votes will count in next year’s general election. Accordingto thebody, winners will be decided by voters. National Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said this at the 4th Abubakar Momoh memorial lecture on Wednesday. Yakubu said the innovations introduced by INEC in the electoral system were intended to deepen the electoral process in the country and for optimal performance. According to him, the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states are testimonies to the electoral value of the innovations.

The INEC chief said: “Let me draw your attention to the fact that the use of electronic devices such as the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), INEC Results Viewing Portal (IRev) and other technological devices, are now legally allowed in the accreditation process for voters, collation of results and in the general conduct of elections.” He stated that the major features introduced by the new Electoral Act 2022 and the implications is that the commission’s power to review the decision of the returning officer and over voting based on the number of accredited voters. Director of the Electoral Institute (TEI), organisers of the lecture, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, regretted that the preponderance of legal cases arising from the pre-election period up till after the conduct of the elections, have brought a lot of challenges to the electoral process.

 

