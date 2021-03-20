2023: We’ve not decided on zoning –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it had not decided on where its presidential candidate in 2023 will come from despite the submission of Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee that reviewed the party’s performance in 2019. The committee, which submitted its report on Wednesday, recommended that the ticket be thrown up to all the six geo-political zones. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who received the report, promised that the National Working Committee (NWC) will study the report and come out the position of the party.

The party in its twitter handle @OfficialPDPNig, also said it had not taken decision on the report. The party said: “Due to enquiries from our members and the general public, it has become imperative to clarify that @OfficialPDPNig is yet to adopt any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed’s Committee on the Review of the 2019 elections. “As such, it will be incongruous for anyone to assert that any decision has been taken @OfficialPDPNig on zoning of the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.

