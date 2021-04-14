2023: We’ve not endorsed Wike, others – Group

Afrontline political group, N o r t h e r n Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), has denied endorsing Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, or any other candidate ahead of the 2023 general election, saying that only three candidates were recommended and Wike is not one of them. This was contained in a statement signed by NYLF President, Elliot Afiyo, which was made available to our Correspondent, which frowned at media reports claiming the group had endorsed Wike and others. It said: “We then wondered from where the BBC and VOA got their reports that included Governor Nyesom Wike, among the recommended persons and was subsequently endorsed by the NEC of the NYLF. “The attention of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has been drawn to so many publications in print and electronic media both in national and international media organisations, claiming that the NYLF has endorsed Senator Bala Mohammed, Chief Raymond Dokpesi or Senator Bola Tinubu as our preferred candidates for the 2023 presidential election during our NEC meeting in Sokoto on the 10th of April, 2021.

“Despite the fact that our Political Committee Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar, has held a press conference in Kano to clarify the position of the NYLF, yet, some media organisations went ahead to broadcast and print the erroneous report,” it said. The group explained that the NEC meeting in Sokoto was purposely convened to receive the political committee’s report and fix a date for the delegates’ conference during which the delegates, comprising all the chairmen and secretaries of the 42 affiliated youth organisations and all the zonal officers will vote.

