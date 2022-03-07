2023: We’ve not released timetable for electioneering –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied the election timetable in circulation on social media. According to the timetable, the screening of aspirants for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential polls will take place from March 29 to April 2. It added that attending the protests over screening for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate seats would take place, from April 4 to 6. ButinastatementbyitsNa- Secretary Debo OlogunagbathePDPinsisted it has not released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed between April 4 and June 3 for parties to conduct their primaries. The PDP said it is a party of “due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by criticalandstatutoryorgansof thepartyatappropriatelevels”. Ologunagba said: “Clearly, thesaidtimetableandschedule of activitiesbeingcirculatedon social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our party at this critical point in time.” The main opposition party urged members and the public to discountenance the said timetable and schedule of activities as it did not emanate from them.
