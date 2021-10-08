News

2023: We’ve not zoned presidency – PDP BoT chair

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Walid Jibrin, has dispelled insinuations that the Southern of the country will produce their presidential candidate in 2023.
There have been speculations that with the adoption of the Zoning Committee report by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, zoning the chairmanship to the North that South will automatically produce the party’s presidential candidate.
But Senator Jibrin, who spoke after the inauguration of new BoT members, explained that the PDP has not taken a decision on where its presidential candidate in 2019, will come from.
He advised party members not to adopt rigid position in the National Convention, and to avoid heating up the process for personal gains.
“What I can say is that we should never be personal because when you want to be personal, the issue of disunity will come.
“We are not talking about zoning of the offices of the president, vice president, Senate President or Speaker of the House of Representatives yet. Zoning can mar or destroy our party but by the grace of God, we will not allow that to happen,” the BoT chairman stated.
He called on aggrieved members over decisions taken by NEC on zoning of party offices to explore existing conflict resolution channels in the party rather than taking their grievances to the public place, explaining that what PDP is experiencing presently is normal in any democratic setting.

