2023: We’ve not zoned presidential ticket – PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the statement credited to former Niger State Governor Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, that it has zoned its presidential ticket to the North.

Aliyu had said on Friday, while receiving the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), that PDP has “agreed to rezone it (the presidency) to the North as requested by others, but we have agreed, written and openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election.”

But the PDP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said such a comment is “misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country.”

The statement added that PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles, adding that every of its action, including zoning, “is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.”

The party urged Nigerians, its members and supporters to disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled.

It warned Aliyu and those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

