Politics

2023: We’ve not zoned presidential ticket – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the statement credited to former Niger State Governor Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, that it has zoned its presidential ticket to the North.

Aliyu had said on Friday, while receiving the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), that PDP has  “agreed to rezone it (the presidency) to the North as requested by others, but we have agreed, written and openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election.”

But the PDP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said such a comment is “misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country.”

The statement added that PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles, adding that every of its action, including zoning, “is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.”

The party urged Nigerians, its members and supporters to disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled.

It warned Aliyu and those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Executive has taken over functions of legislature, judiciary in Nigeria –Ex-Reps member, Rita Orji

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Hon. Rita Orji, who represented Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019, has urged female politicians to take a stand rather than allowing men take advantage of them by asking for sex before they get political offices. Orji has also been playing active roles in repositioning the Peoples Democratic Party […]
Politics

NNPP out to free Edo from APC, PDP bondage –Tracy Agol

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ambassador Tracy Agol Ebun is the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. She spoke on her chances in the election and the failure of the political class, among other issues. Excerpts… How do you feel emerging candidate of the NNPP? I feel very […]
Politics

Onuigbo: Climate change fueling herders-farmers’ conflict

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

Samuel Onuigbo represents Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/ South Federal Constituency of Abia State in the National Assembly. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, the Vice President of Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) speaks on climate change and how it is fueling herders/farmers’ crisis across the country What is the Climate Parliament all about? […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica