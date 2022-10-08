News

2023: We’ve systems to prevent rigging, says INEC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the present system of the Commission will not allow rigging of any sort take place.

According to the Commission, rigging has been completely ‘murdered.’

The Commission also expressed optimism that the 2023 general election would not reek of corrupt practices but would be free, fair and credible.

The INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this at a breakfast seminar, organised by Christian Men’s Fellowship, St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, in Abuja.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Deputy Director voters Education Provider, Election Monitoring/Observation, Chukwuemeke Ugbaoja, said strict and lucid measures would be employed to ascertain the authenticity of results.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

