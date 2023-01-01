Faith

2023: What God has determined for Nigeria shall be done, says Muoka

Posted on

Chinyere Abiaziem
As Nigerians join others around the globe in ushering in a new year, General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has declared that the blessings God has in store for Nigeria will not be diverted.
Muoka, ahead of the church’s annual international four days programme, holding Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos with the theme: “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done’’, expressed concern that the security challenges, economic woes, political tension and other challenges in the country and the world have left many in misery.
He urged individuals not to be pessimistic about 2023, but to be assured that God Has the final say, while noting that participants will witness special prayers to bring down the power of God in uprooting the hiccups in the wheel of the progress of mankind and help realize what God Almighty Has determined in the present year.
“The programme shall witness rain of prayers that will shatter the shackles of corruption, insecurity, economic and political woes that have become a thing of concern particularly to our great country.Through collective intercessory prayers, participants will be imparted with abundance of grace that will produce refuge in the time of adversities and bring to pass all the good things of life God has determined for them this year.
‘‘We should recognize the fact that our lives are so troubled this time… In our today’s economy, there is little to hope for in the future. But God is not caught off-guard, for He has designed this program to prove that the entire heaven and earth and everything therein are under His control and whatever He determines shall be done.

 

