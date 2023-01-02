2023: What God told me will happen, by Oyetola

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday disclosed that God has revealed two agenda that will happen in 2023 to him.

He boasted that, according to the revelation from God, he would surely retrieve his mandate and he urged the people of the state, especially his supporters, to have faith in God who he said intentionally orchestrated his rest for a while.

Oyetola made this known while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a special prayer to usher in the new year, held at the Tinubu/Shetima campaign office, Osogbo.

The former governor said: “This year will be a great year for us all, the clerics have admonished us that we should not doubt God over our prayers. The promise of God will come to pass.”

