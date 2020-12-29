2023: What Senator Sani Yarima told me

Those seriously interested in shaping the politics of Nigeria come 2023 are already strategizing.

One of such people is Senator Sani Yerima, former governor of Zamfara State and three term Senator of the Federal Republic representing Zamfara West Senatorial District. My first encounter with Sani Yerima was late into his first term as governor of Zamfara State. I had expected to meet a bonehead Islamist and Nigeria’s version of Ayatollah, but instead I met a cerebral and pious politician.

He was ready to talk on virtually every subject and wouldn’t dodge difficult questions. The name Yerima of course evoke different meanings to different people. In the Christian dominated South, he is feared as the extremist set to Islamise Nigeria.

This was following his introduction of Sharia in Zamfara State. He was also loathed as the man who as Senator married a 13-year-old girl in contravention of the law against child marriage as is applicable in Abuja and some other states. Is Yerima a fundamentalist Islamist?

He views himself in the contrary. He sees himself as a good Muslim and a man that takes his faith serious. On his push to institutionalise Sharia at the state level for the benefit of Muslims and his controversial marriage to a 13-yearold girl, he argued that his actions were guided by the Islamic law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On the vexed issue of Sharia, he explained that he did nothing new as Sharia has been instituted as a main body of civil and criminal law of the 12 Muslim majority states since 1999 and had always been provided in all the constitutions of Nigeria beginning from the 1960/1963 Constitutions down to 1979/1999 Constitutions.

All he did was to give life to the provisions of Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution which inter alia provides that every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom (either alone or in community with others) and in public or in private to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.

The mistake of his critics are to assume that Sharia is a customary law whereas this position has changed given the judicial pronouncement in the case of Alkamawa V Bello (1998) LPELRSC. 293/1991.

That Supreme Court judgement elevated Sharia to become a distinct and universal legal system. When he pushed for the introduction of Sharia at state level in Zamfara State, he assured Christians of the protection of their constitutional right to freedom of worship.

He kept his words and in fact became the first governor in the 12 majority Muslim dominated states of the North to grant Certificate of Occupancy for churches. According to him, no Christian was subjected to Sharia law without the written approval of the Zamfara State Christian Association of Nigeria. After governing Zamfara for eight years, he contested and won the Senate seat to represent Zamfara West.

As a senator, twice he sought to contest for the post of President of Nigeria and twice he differed his ambition to follow and support President Buhari.

After President Buhari, he is arguably the most recognizable name and face in the core North due to his push for Sharia. I decided to look out for Sani Yerima this time to confirm his rumoured presidential ambition for 2023 and to ascertain the position of his party with regards to zoning and rotational presidency.

I wanted to know whether there was an understanding to rotate presidency between the North and South-West at the exclusion of South-East and why if so? I also wanted to know if the 2023 Presidency was narrowed to the APC leader, Bola Tinubu as the next person to succeed President Buhari?

For some time now, the South- West faction of APC loyal to Senator Bola Tinubu have been pushing a rancorous narrative that there was an agreement in APC, that after the North, the presidency will be zoned to the South-West and invariably to Tinubu who by the way never hid his ambition to become president after Buhari.

To justify their claim, they first pushed a sick narrative that Goodluck Jonathan, an Ijaw man from South-South is Igbo because his names are Ebele and Azikiwe. They claimed that Jonathan already served the turn of the Igbo and South-East.

On this, I am not ready to argue with anyone stupid enough to assume Bamidele Azikiwe is a Yoruba because his father was nationalistic enough to name him Bamidele or that I am a Northerner because my middle name is ‘Ali’ and that Goodluck Jonathan – an Ijaw from Bayelsa is Igbo because his father named him Azikiwe after the Great Zik of Africa, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The fact is that Igbo people in Benue, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Kogi and Bayelsa cannot take the turn of the South-East zone.

The most recent and devious of their narrative which again targets the Igbo and South-East is the nonsense parroted by Anthony Adefuye which claimed that the South-West has not ruled Nigeria since 1999. According to him, “some people may argue that what about Obasanjo? Obasanjo is not a Yoruba man. He is an Igbo man from the South-East.

His father is from Anambra State, while the mother is Yoruba woman.” I think Adefuye’s claim is the height of idiocy and he should be very ashamed of himself. If in the name of politics the oracle of Egba will be labelled a bastard in a national newspaper and the fellow walks free, then the country is a big joke.

If former President Obasanjo is thinking what I am thinking, he should be able to sue Adefuye for all his life worth and make him pay dearly. Yerima confirmed to me that he is running for President come 2023 and that he is not living anything to chance to clinch the APC ticket. He gave indication he might pick his Vice President from the South-East and that he will be the first president to hand over to a South Easterner as President.

On the issue of zoning Presidency to the South-West, he dismissed such claim. He insisted there was no such agreement in APC and that if there were any such agreement, he should be in the know as he is among the founding fathers of APC, and that he attended every meeting at the formation of APC.

In fact, due to his frontline activities during the formation of the party, the PDP led Federal Government instigated his arrest by the Kaduna State Police Command who accused him of incitement. He nevertheless opined that any agreement that contradicts the constitution of Nigeria and that of the party is null and void. The position of Yerima is in line with my thoughts that the socalled agreement being promoted by the South-West faction of APC is only a figment of the imagination of the proponents.

The South-East was represented at the formation of APC by Ogbonnaya Onu, Chris Ngige, then Governor Rochas Okorocha and former Senator Annie Okonkwo who led the APGA faction. I have spoken to these chieftains and none confirmed being privy to such agreement.

In fact they were categorical that anyone promoting such barefaced lies should be able to tell when, where and parties to such agreement that narrowed the 2023 presidency to the South-West at the exclusion of the South-East. Yerima was categorical there was no such agreement.

