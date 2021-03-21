2023: Where are the presidential aspirants?

Ahead of the 2023 elections, BIYI ADEGOROYE examines the reason behind the lull in the political parties as very few aspirants are showing interest in the presidential election

Despite widespread remonstrations about unimpressive performance of the current administration, the polity seems to have been hit by a dearth of aspirants for various political offices with less than two years to the 2023 general elections. That is raising concerns in some quarters.

Top among the campaign promises of the All Progressives Congress government which terminated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 16 years rule were security, economy and anti-graft war. But the state of affairs point to minimal success in this regard.

In December 2020, the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed February 18 2023 as official date for presidential election that would signal the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari, who would been completing his second term on May 29 of that year.

While there have been discussion in hush tones about who succeeds President Buhari, for now, only a few aspirants have indicated interest in the contesting the presidential election. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has thrown his hat into ring and he is making no fuss about it both in terms of adverts and garnering supporters across the country.

Similarly, a former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, has indicated interest in the race just like Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former Chairman of Pfizer Specialist Limited and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

At the subterranean level, it is being rumoured that All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the incumbent governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, are on the cards.

A member of the PDP National Working Committee attributed the current quietude to lots of underground activities within the political parties ahead of the elections. “Presidential election involves a lot of planning, both on the part of the political party and of the aspirants, who will later emerge as candidate.

There is more to it than meets the eyes. The parties want to put their house in order to avoid the mistakes of the past and position themselves strategically for the elections.

“I can tell you that a lot of such things are going on underground. First, within the party because the game plan is that once majority of party leaders are unanimous on position, analyzing available intelligence and all permutations, they can take such position and market it to their chieftains and the entire Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, it may be too premature for any aspirant to come out now for many reasons. “The variables that would determine any public declaration are yet to manifest but that will happen very soon.

Such variables include where the major political parties will zone their candidates, national convention, ethnicity, credibility and track record of the aspirants are vital in this case,” he said.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) noted that the current government will be two years old for the second term in May and it may be too early to indicate interest in the presidential election because it involves a huge budget.

“It is very expensive to announce and commence working on the presidential ambition for now because many aspirants are looking at waiting for the conventions before they make the next move. Once the chairman of the party is chosen from a particular zone, then apparently, the presidential candidate must emerge from the other.

“Besides, presidential election is capital intensive and if an aspirant commences his campaign from now till the convention, primaries and to the elections, he will wear himself out. It will cost not less than N20billion to run for presidential elections and how many people can afford that?

“It is only the politically exposed people; only politicians who have spent eight years as governors and more than four years as minister can afford that of course, using state government funds. You know what it means to place adverts on the front pages on the newspapers and prime time on television from now till 2023. How many politicians can finance that from their pockets?

“The primaries alone cost a huge sum of money because that is where the aspirants must lobby the delegates, who are in their thousands and can be swayed by either the leadership qualities of the aspirants or the funds he has to offer.

After the emergence of the candidate comes nationwide electoral campaign, which must be financed by the candidate and the party,” he said.

The former member of the APC NWC said that in other parts of the world, the electorate and party supporters contribute dollars into the campaign fund of their candidates. For instance, in the 2020 US election, Joe Biden raised over $1billion as at October 2020 and in all, about $14billion was the combined election expenses from both democrats and Republican candidates, but all these came from donors.

“But in Nigeria, such is not the case as only politically exposed people; those who have access to government funds, even though they are neither paying salaries nor pensions in their respective states, or those who amassed funds before they left office years ago are the big election spenders,” he said.

Asked whether the seeming low interest in the race was informed by fear of the presidency, election timetable or security agencies, the APC chieftain said there was no doubt that some aspirants were consulting party leadership for now, but only those who have skeleton in their cupboard have reasons to fear.”

Barrister Bankole Oluwajana, former Chairman of the APC, South-West, told Sunday Telegraph that the lull in the polity now is in conformity with global trend because it is too early to indicate interest in such position for now, but things will pick up early in 2022. “It is a global trend.

You will recall that two years before she emerged presidential candidate of the Democrats in the US, the then Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, was asked if she wanted to be president but she categorically said ‘No,’. But shortly thereafter, she joined the race and emerged the candidate of the party.

“The fact is that right now, every aspirant buries their machete, working underground, conducting opinion poll with their various support groups promoting them and canvassing support for them until the time is right for them to declare their interest in the presidential election openly.

“I can tell you that no serious contenders will come out now. If you are in a marathon, you don’t run with all your energy from the onset. Otherwise, you will be spent in no time.

You wait till the last 400 metres and final lap. “The serious contenders in the race will emerge in the early part of 2022. Another fact is that when a king is on the throne, anyone who declares interest in his office prematurely can be cut off. So, it is too early.”

Of immense interest is the fact that politicians are taken into consideration; the position of the South-East which has been agitating for president of Igbo extraction come 2023.

The agitation has been so loud, especially since it formed the crux of the remonstrations of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, even before the emergence of the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor. At a function recently, Obiozor lamented that the Igbo have been neglected for too long in Nigeria, in every sphere of life, adding that the new Ohanaeze leadership will break that ice of marginalization. “Igbo are not evil; we are not destroyers; we are builders in this country.

Therefore, any form of evil and marginalization against Igbo must stop. “But in trying to achieve this, we are not going to remove the Igbo from the rest of Nigeria in the form of secession.

We are not going to instigate another civil war or crisis. We are going to use diplomacy to ensure that the Igbo take their pride of place in our collective patrimony called Nigeria,” he said.

A top politician told Sunday Telegraph that politicians take seriously a recent statement of the new Ohanaeze leadership that it would moblise support for any party or candidate who would support the realization of the pan-Igbo agenda in 2023.

As pointers in this direction, the South- East and South-South zones across the two major political parties are currently coalescing to present a common candidate in the presidential election in order to increase their chances down South, especially to give bite to the possibility of producing a president of Igbo extraction.

