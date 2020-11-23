2023: Whither S’East in the calculation?

Felix Nwaneri reports on the jostle for the 2023 presidency by the various political blocs across the country and the quest for power by the people of South-East geopolitical zone

The two leading political parties – ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) andmainoppositionPeoples DemocraticParty(PDP)– areyetto takedecisionsonwheretheir respectivetickets for the 2023 presidential election will go to, but postulations are already being made on the basis of the power shift arrangement between the North and South.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the South in 2023 given the zoning arrangement between the country’s two geographical divides, which took effect from 1999.

The present democratic dispensation is 21 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015).

TheNorth, onitspart, would havebeenin powerfor11 yearsbythe timethe incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office.

The power shift arrangement, notwithstanding, there are indications that the battle for the 2023 presidency will go beyond a southern affair if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by.

Some say the North seems not disposed to relinquishing powerafterBuhari. Hints tothisemerged shortly after the President’s re-election in February last year.

The euphoria over his victory at the polls had hardly gone down, whensomenorthernpoliticalleadersstarted canvassing the need for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023.

Their clamour was stemmed on the need for the North to hold on to power for at least another four years after Buhari’s eight years for the region to be at par with the South. A case was also made for the abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country.

However, most political leaders in the South have consistently maintained that canvassing for an end to rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history will not be in the interest of the country.

According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat, so abolishing zoning might lead to civil and constitutional crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground.

Despite the arguments forandagainst rotation of the presidency, the belief before now was that the PDP is likely to zone its presidentialtickettotheNorthgiventhe bodylanguage of the party’s leadership.

This conviction is despite the insistence by most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable. It has been argued in some quarters that since the last president produced by the PDP is from the South; it would be wise to give the ticket for 2023 presidential election to the North in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.

For the APC, which doesn’t have such zoning arrangement, the belief is that the leadership of the party will give the South the 2023 presidential ticket given that the North would have spent eight years in power through President Buhari by 2023.

It was against these backdrops that the people of the South-East are insisting that 2023 is the time for one of their own to lead the country.

They predicate their quest on the principle of equity and fairness as according to them, besides Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who was a ceremonial president (1963-1966) and Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, who was military head of state between January 16 and July 29, 1966, no Igbo has led the nation in the last 50 years. This and other perceived imbalances in the system, advocates of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction say, have left the people of the South-East to continue to cry marginalisation.

They, particularly, pointed out that the people of the South-East have over the years, insisted on an additional state to bring them at par with other zones of the country, with no one listening to them. The South-East has five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – while the South-South, South-West, North Central and North-East have six states each.

The North-West tops the chart with seven states. No doubt, the clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction had always gained momentum every election year since 1999, but the questions most analysts do ask against this backdrop are: How feasible is Igbo presidency and why has previous demands not translated to reality?

The closest the Igbo have come to making it to power after Aguiyi-Ironsi was the failed bid by former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme (now late) for the presidential ticket of the PDP during the build-up to the 1999 elections.

Ekwueme had been tipped to emerge the party’s flag bearer for the 1999 presidential poll, but a last minute political horse-trading denied him the ticket. He was defeated by Obasanjo (a former Head State), who was not anywhere in the calculation before then.

Obasanjo, who had just been freed from jail after being linked to a phantom coup against Abacha was drafted into the presidential race by a cliché of past and serving military top brass at the time, and who were bent on having their anointed emerge as president in the post-military era.

Besides the role played by the generals and PDP’s internal politics that led to the emergence of Obasanjo as the party’s standard bearer, the other two parties at that time, All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD), entered into an alliance that saw to the emergence of a former Minister of Finance, Chief Olu Falae, as their candidate.

The belief then was that allowing the South-West, where Obasanjo and Falae hail from to produce a successor to General Abdulsalami Abubakar would serve as a proper placation for the deep ethnic pride that was hurt by the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by a Yoruba son, Chief Moshood Abiola.

Since the 1999 elections, the highest the Igbo have gotten from the dominant political partieswasvicepresidentialticket– thatof All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) in 2003 and2007 (Chuba Okadigbo and Edwin Ume-Ezeoke) and Peter Obi, who was running mate to the PDP presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) in the 2019 elections.

However, it should be pointed out that many Igbosonshavetakenshotsatthecountry’s number position in successive elections post-1999, but they did so under what many describeas“fringeparties” hencetheymade little or no impact at the polls.

The question against emerging political developments ahead of the 2023 presidential election is: Will any of the two major parties – APC and PDP – zone their presidential tickets to the South-East given the conviction that they are the only possible platforms to power at the moment. While politics is a game of the possible and nothing should be foreclosed, most analysts believe that the chance of the Igbo getting the presidential tickets of any of the two major parties hangs in the balance.

Reasons for this are not farfetched; besides Imo State, which was under the APC until last week’s defection of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, the ruling party has trifling structures in other states of the South-East.

The party won only three out of the 15 senatorial seats in the zone and pockets of House of Representatives seats, mainly in Imo and Abia states during the 2019 elections.

Though many described this as an appreciable result compared to the 2015 elections, when the party was almost rejected in the zone, the highest position the APC-led Federal Government offered the South-East was Senate Minority Whip, occupied by a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Against this backdrop, the belief in most political circles is that the ruling party is likely to consider the South-West, where it has a strong base (five out of the six states) than the South-East if it decides to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

The same scenario might also play out for the South-East in the PDP. Though the party’sleadershiphasnotofficiallydeclared its stand on the issue, the signs are clear that its eyes are set on a northern presidential candidate, especially, as Atiku is gearing to take another shot at the presidency. Perhaps, it was this rumoured plot by the PDP to pick a northern candidate that informed Umahi’sdecisiontodump theparty. The Ebonyi State governor had explained thathejoinedAPCtopretestinjusticemeted on the people of the South-East by PDP.

His words: “Since 1998, the people of the South-East have supported PDP in all elections; at a time the five states in the South-East were all PDP. One of the founding members of PDP, His Excellency Dr. Alex Ekwueme, the late former vice-president, is from the South-East, so it is absurd that since 1998 going to 2023, the South-East will never be considered to run for presidency under the ticket of the PDP. It is very absurd and this is my positionanditwillcontinuetobemyposition, it has nothing to do with me.”

While it might be too early to draw conclusions on where the pendulum would swing to as regards the presidential tickets of the two leading parties, some analysts, who weighed the options on ground are of the view that the best any of the two leading parties is likely to offer the South-East is a vice presidential ticket. However, the question against this backdrop is: Would that be acceptable to Ndigbo?

Like this: Like Loading...