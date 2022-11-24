News

2023: Whoever Nigerians elect will be declared winner, BVAS will be used in all polls– INEC

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that whoever Nigerians elect as President, members of the National Assembly, governors and House of Assembly members next year will be declared winners.

Director of Voter Education and Publicity (INEC) Headquarters Mr Victor Aluko stated this during a two-day capacity building workshop for journalists and Civil Society Organisations from the North-Central states of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and the FCT, which held at the Grand Cubana Hotel, Abuja

At the capacity workshop which had the theme: ‘Conflict-Sensitive Reporting, 2023 General Election and Countering Fakes News’, Aluko described as fake news reports that the Commission would not be using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the 2023 elections.

He also reiterated the Commission’s assurance to the Nigerian electorate that results will be transmitted from the polling units electronically to the INEC result View Porter on the election day.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

