2023: Who’ll Nigeria’s kingmakers crown as Buhari’s successor?

They sit in the seclusion of their houses in different parts of the country but they make decisions on the fate of Nigerians and the political future of the country. As the country moves towards the 2023 general elections, JOHNSON AYANTUNJI writes that the choice of the next president might dwell once more of these key men

They are out of power but wield enormous influence. No decision as far who becomes the president of Nigeria is taken without their inputs and confirmation. They hail from the North Central, South West, North Eastern and North Western part of the country.

They are simply the ones who sanction who becomes the president of Nigeria. Little wonder their residents have become a Mecca of some sorts as all who aspire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the president in 2023 have been visiting them in the name of consultation.

It is not for nothing that former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Abdulsalam Abubakar and a former Chief of General Staff, Gen. Theopilus Yakubu Danjuma and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, have remained relevant in the politics of Nigeria.

In 1999, when Nigeria was transiting from military to civil rule, following the June 12 impasse, Ibrahim Babangida supported Obasanjo to become the president, even against the wish of the latter’s kith and kin in the South West.

Obasanjo, a year before then had just been released from prison after he was jailed by the late General Sani Abacha on a phantom coup. Obasanjo during the campaign was given the slogan: “The one whom we can trust.” At the end of his eight years in office, Obasanjo singlehandedly chose the late Umaru Musa Yar ‘Adua, then governor of Katsina State as his successor and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as his running mate.

Two years into his four – year term, Yar’ Adua died and ‘the Cabal’ in his cabinet were opposed to Jonathan becoming the president. However, Obasanjo once again went to work, together with some prominent Nigerians such Tunde Bakare, Olisa Agbakoba with the help of the National Assembly and enacted the Doctrine of Necessity, which made it possible for Jonathan to serve out the term of his principal. Jonathan in 2011 won the general election and became the president. That was also after Obasanjo vociferously backed him within the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

But that was where the support ended. Jonathan’s government ran into mukky waters as Boko Haram launched an offensive against the nation as bombing of worship centres and suicide bombings became the order of the day.

In 2014, with about year to the 2015 general elections, insurgents took their acts a notch higher by abducting secondary school pupils in Chibok, Borno State. This was all that was needed for the supporters of Jonathan to withdraw their support. At the end of the day, Jonathan lost to President Buhari, who was greatly and massively endorsed by Nigerians.

Buhari was also endorsed by the kingmakers then. In a letter dated 2nd December, 2013, an apparently angry and frustrated Obasanjo wrote to Jonathan, a letter that clearly competed as one of the most acerbic in modern history, accusing him of ineptitude and of taking actions calculated at destroying Nigeria. “Nigeria is bleeding and the hemorrhage must be stopped,” Obasanjo said in the 18-page letter he titled “Before It Is Too Late.”

He said that Jonathan had failed to deliver on his promises to the Nigerian people, stem corruption, promote national unity and strengthen national security. He said that rather than take steps to advance Nigeria’s interest and up the standards of living of Nigerians, Jonathan had betrayed God and the Nigerian people that brought him to power, and was pursuing selfish personal and political interests based on advice he received from “self-centred aides”.

As a conscience of the nation and elder statesman, the Owu born general was not tired. The rest, as they say is history. Nine years after, Obasanjo is still playing the same role. Everyone that wants to become the president of the largest black population has to make political pilgrimage to the Hill Top Residence of Obasanjo. Those in the race now include Anyim Pius Anyim, Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed.

Nyesom Wike, Dele Momodu, Peter Obi, Sam Ohuabunwa, among others in the PDP etc. In Buhari’s All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi, Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha are among those who have declared interest in the race.

Recently, an Igbo Pressure Group made up elders, who want a president of an Igbo extraction to succeed Buhari visited Obasanjo in the President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library abode. Obasanjo asked them: Where are your candidates?

The group which apparently did not have anyone in mind said they had no one.

“You must have one or two credible and saleable candidates,” he advised them. He then mentioned the names of four people whom they must visit and get their support. General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, even though he has been slowed down by ill health as he can no longer go out, yet remains relevant.

Just as politicians visit Abeokuta, Minna is not left out, as they visit the Hill tops to consult with Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar. Just this week, Nyesom Wike, Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, Waziri Tambuwal, Anyim Pius Anyim and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, were in Minna, to consult with the former military heads of state. Some years back, precisely in 2017, when PDP ran into mukky waters and was bedeviled with crisis over the chairmanship of the party, the party set up a Strategy and Inter – Party Affairs Committee. The Committee headed by a founding member of the party, Professor Jerry Gana, visited IBB in his lair. Gen Babangida chose the occasion of his interaction with members of the Committee, to explain the founding principles and politics of the former ruling party. The committee, which reported to the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP leadership, had visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna, to intimate him of their findings, and perhaps to solicit his support, even if indirectly, in the struggle for the soul and leadership of the PDP. He said: “From foundation stage, I saw PDP as IRA (Irish Republican Army),” boasted the former military head of state in his response to the Prof Gana presentation.

“We are the military wing of the PDP. We took a lot of interest, and when I say we, I mean my boss, TY Danjuma, Obasanjo, myself, Gen. Aliyu Gusau. I term us as IRA military wing of PDP. I thank God we came up with the old concept, and one of our counterparts then said that PDP would rule for 60 years.”

Just as they did in 2015 and turned their backs on Jonathan, the kingmakers have also turned their backs on the Buhari government. Obasanjo took the lead when he wrote an open letter titled: “Open letter to President, General Muhammadu Buhari.”

In the letter dated, July 15, 2019, Obasanjo raised concerns about the insecurity, especially the clashes between herdsmen and farmers which had resulted to killings of innocent Nigerians. He advised Buhari to take action in order to avoid the country going down. An excerpt from the letter read: “To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities:

Abandoning Nigeria into the hands of criminals, who are all being suspected, rightly or wrongly, as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type; Spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened. Similar attacks against any other tribe or ethnic group anywhere in the country initiated by rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge capable of leading to pogrom; Violent uprising beginning from one section of the country and spreading quickly to other areas and leading to the dismemberment of the country. “It happened to Yugoslavia not too long ago.

If we do not act now, one or all of these scenarios may happen. We must pray and take effective actions at the same time. The initiative is in the hands of the President of the nation but he cannot do it alone.

In my part of the world, if you are sharpening your cutlass and a mad man comes from behind to take the cutlass from you, you need other people’s assistance to have your cutlass back without being harmed.

The madmen with serious criminal intent and terrorism as core value have taken cutlass of security.

The need for assistance to regain control is obviously compelling and must be embraced now.”

However, three years after, the situation remains the same and even worse as the bandits have been emboldened with the attack of an Abuja – Kaduna train in which 8 people were killed, 26 injured and unknown number of passengers abducted.

The Jaamatul Nasir Islam (JNI) headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, also lent its voice to the spate of violence which has overtaken the country. The group in a release described as highly condemnable and reprehensible, the well-orchestrated attack on the Abuja- Kaduna bound train on March 28.

The JNI, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, said the attack was upsetting to every rational mind, adding: “The humanity in us is slowly being eroded.”

According to Aliyu, in Islam and by all global standards, the essence of government and governance is solely to protect the five principal cardinal rights of the human race, the most important of which is life. He said that the train attack on March 28 and kidnap and sporadic shootings that ensued thereafter needed to be seriously investigated and punitive measures meted to the perpetrators.

The economy did not fare better as many companies are pulling out of the country with no foreign investments. This is what Nigerians are grappling with. But the question is who will the kingmakers crown in 2023? Time will tell.

