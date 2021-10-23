News

2023: Why ADC is an alternative –Ayodele

An aspirant in the 2023 presidential election, Favour Ayodele, said he decided to pitch his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) because it is a credible alternative, free from corruption, money- bags and godfatherism. Ayodele, who said he ran on the platform of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in 2018, said what Nigeria needs is a political party, “with an outlook that emboldens us to dream big as world class citizens, not one that makes us run for cover.” The aspirant, who formally declared for the ADC in Abuja, however, believed that Nigeria’s diversity is strength and not a weakness.

“We are better together. We are stronger together. Our diversity is our strength, not our weakness,’’ he said while adding: “What Nigeria needs right now is a party with a political ideology that unites us, not divide us further, at home and in the Diaspora. What Nigeria needs is a party with a philosophy that empowers us, not degrade us or embarrass us.”

Ayodele advised those proposing a peaceful break-up of the country that no break-up is healthy. “Division always results in a reduction of value. After 60 years of co-mingling and cross-transactions, including inter-tribal marriages, business transactions and investments, how do you ensure an equitable division or separation?” He asked. According to him, national development is a collective effort, adding that the day Nigerians decide to unite under one vision, will be the beginning of victory.

He noted that this is the time to “think out-of-thebox and work as if there-isno- box.” Ayodele called on former members of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) formed prior to the 2019 presidential election, to join ADC, arguing that what they could not accomplish in PACT could be accomplished through ADC platform. “I therefore encourage and invite you, my friends, my colleagues, past and present political aspirants of the gubernatorial, senatorial, representatives, and local government offices, let us salvage our country,” he added.

