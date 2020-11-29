2023: ‘Why APC is ‘romancing’ South-East’

Fresh facts have emerged as to why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is strongly desirous of forging a political alliance with the people of South-East.

The party at the moment, shares the same number of states with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had dominated politics of the region since 1999. They both have two while third state (Anambra) is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Following Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi’s defection to the ruling party two weeks ago, there are indications that more governors from the zone may join APC before 2023 in its quest to take full control of the South East. Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikapazu is believed to be one of them.

But a source in the know, however, dismissed this, assuring that no other state, apart from Ebonyi, will defect to the ruling party. “No other PDP governor is joining APC. Why Umahi joined will soon become a public knowledge. His problem began in his first term in office. Like I said, Nigerians will soon know the details,” he said.

According to the source, APC’s current rapprochement to South East is because of the failed alliance between the Northern elements in the party and the South West.

He added: “After their alliance with the South West failed, the North realised that they usually had better political alliance with the South East since the First Republic. That is what is about playing out. “If you watch during Umahi’s defection, you will notice that people from a particular part of the country were with him on the podium. Why was that so, that’s the question?

“Even South East APC leaders, including Ogbonnaya Onu, who is from the same community with him, Uburu, were not there. Hope Uzodinma, who is the only South East APC governor, did not attend. It was after he started visiting them.” The source argued that the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State will be an opportunity for APC to make inroads into the South-East. He said: “APGA (All Progressives Grand Alliance) is dead, so the Anambra election will be between PDP and APC. “Anambra is a PDP state, but the problem has been the unity of PDP members in the state. If you check, PDP has been winning Anambra since 2009 but they have been dividing their votes. Most of the National Assembly members from the state are PDP. Do you see what I mean? “APC is not strong in Anambra and can never be strong. How many seats did they win in National Assembly in the last election? None! Out of the three senators, PDP won two and YPP (Young Progressives Party), Ifeanyi Uba won one.

election. “What they are trying to do is to see if they can get to South-East by persuading some governors to join them, so that what they couldn’t get through election they want to get it through defections. You see how Imo was taken?” he asked.

The source argued that even though Umahi defected to APC, the party will not win Ebonyi State come 2023, because “nobody of value joined him. The structures in existence in 2003 when he joined PDP are still intact.” Umahi was a member of the now defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) but joined PDP in 2003. Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi State, Fred Udeogu, said the state remains a PDP state and assured that the party “will win hundred percent in the next election.

“I can assure you that. Governor Umahi was installed by hundred per cent of us that are gathered here today.” PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at the 90th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting last week, also said despite Umahi’s defection, the party’s fortunes in South East are intact.

“What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and South East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it,” Secondus stated.

