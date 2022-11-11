2023: Why APGA won’t support LP presidential candidate – Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has reeled out reasons why the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will not take the hard decision of supporting the former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, in his presidential aspiration under the Labor Party (LP) Soludo, who is the leader of APGA, said that supporting LP’s presidential candidate will ruin the chances of the party’s candidates at different levels of electioneering. Speaking to New Telegraph, recently in Awka, through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, the governor also said votes of APGA alone will not be enough to help Obi achieve his presidential aspiration, even if the party should adopt him as its presidential candidate.

He said: “Today, APGA remains third largest political party in Nigeria. It is the third largest considering the number of political offices it has won. “APGA has a state governor, members of the national assembly and members of the state assemblies. “The vision of APGA for the 2023 general election is to expand its reach and spheres of influence. APGA does not consider the wave of the OBIdient Movement as a threat towards achieving its set goals in 2023.”

