News

2023: Why APGA won’t support LP presidential candidate – Soludo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has reeled out reasons why the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will not take the hard decision of supporting the former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, in his presidential aspiration under the Labor Party (LP) Soludo, who is the leader of APGA, said that supporting LP’s presidential candidate will ruin the chances of the party’s candidates at different levels of electioneering. Speaking to New Telegraph, recently in Awka, through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, the governor also said votes of APGA alone will not be enough to help Obi achieve his presidential aspiration, even if the party should adopt him as its presidential candidate.

He said: “Today, APGA remains third largest political party in Nigeria. It is the third largest considering the number of political offices it has won. “APGA has a state governor, members of the national assembly and members of the state assemblies. “The vision of APGA for the 2023 general election is to expand its reach and spheres of influence. APGA does not consider the wave of the OBIdient Movement as a threat towards achieving its set goals in 2023.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Social Media As An Influential Tool For Music Promotion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Social Media is a medium of interaction among people to create or share information and ideas in virtual communities and networks.   The impacts of social media platforms are very vast presently, it’s becoming more of a medium for marketing or promotion than a means of self-entertainment.   The sole aim of social media is […]
News Top Stories

Abure: LP’ll declare state of emergency on education

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Julius Abure said the party would declare a state of emergency on education, if it controls the next federal government. Abure, who reacted to the solidarity rally in Jos, Plateau State organised by Middle Belt Forum, in support of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running […]
News Top Stories

Again, Fulani terrorists invade Ortom’s village, kill 16

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists, on Monday, invaded Tse-Uhanbe near Udei and Yelwata communities, all in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least 16 farmers dead. Those murdered are kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom. The terrorists, New Telegraph learnt, launched the gruesome attack at about 7:45 pm when they accosted a group of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica